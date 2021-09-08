Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin

PARIS (AP) — The trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead begins in a secure complex embedded within the city’s historic courthouse. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at the national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and restaurants and cafes. The only survivor of the extremist cell from that night is the key defendant among those being tried for the deadliest attack in France since World War II. Only 14 men will be at the trial. Six men being tried in absentia. The trial is scheduled to last nine months, with a verdict expected in May.