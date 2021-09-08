US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says the sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts. The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.