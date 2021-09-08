Virus cases, hospitalizations keep going up in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus cases in Nebraska continued their steady climb last week as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. According to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska reported 5,649 new virus cases last week for the 11th straight week of increases. The Omaha World-Herald reports that’s up from 4,916 cases the week before and 3,464 cases the previous week. The state was reporting 253 cases per week in late June when officials declared an end to the state virus emergency. State health officials also refused to reconsider their opposition to a mask mandate in Douglas County.