2 sent to hospital after vehicle collides with house near Orange City, IA

9:53 am
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a residence in Sioux County, Iowa.

The county sheriff's office says on Sept. 8, they investigated a report of a vehicle colliding with a house north of Orange City.

Authorities say at about 1 p.m. a northbound SUV on Jackson Avenue, driven by 38-yaer-old Cody Mulder, lost control, entered a ditch and struck a fence and residence.

Mulder and a passenger were sent to an Orange City hospital for treatment of their injuries. The owners of the residence were not present when the accident occurred.

