A quick warm-up to return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another cool morning start that greeted us in Siouxland with many of our lows going into the mid to upper 40s before topping out near 80 degrees.

Warmer weather is now moving back into the forecast and it starts tonight with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Friday will quickly warm up and bring back more humidity as well with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A few clouds will be around on Saturday and it turns into a hot September day with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s across the region.

By Saturday night, we could see a slight chance of a couple thunderstorms developing with lows near 60.

After a chance of a lingering morning thunderstorm on Sunday, we’ll turn partly cloudy again and it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

