Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

DALLAS (AP) — The leading U.S. airlines say that the rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales and pushing back the recovery of the travel industry. American, United, Delta, Southwest and others reported setbacks in regulatory filings Thursday. American says a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and it’s lowering its outlook for third-quarter revenue. United says it now expects a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues. Delta still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.