Body of Marine killed in Afghanistan to be transported from Eppley Airfield to a mortuary

Omaha, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Police have announced the procession route through Omaha for the body of a Marine, who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

The body of 23-year-old Corporal Daegan Page will be transported starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, from Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha.

Police encourage the public to line the streets of the route to pay their respects to the fallen Marine.

Page was one of 13 U. S. service members and 169 Afghans killed on August 26th, in the bombing at the Kabul Airport.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17, for Page.