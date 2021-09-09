Change of venue request denied for man accused of killing Cleghorn resident

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KUOO) - A judge has denied a change of venue request for the re-trial of a Spirit Lake, Iowa man accused of murdering a man from Cleghorn.

Our news partner KUOO Radio reports 71-year-old Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 58-year-old Grant Wilson in May of last year at a home in Ireton. But the conviction was overturned, and a new trial was ordered after a judge ruled there had been a procedural error during jury selection at Winterfeld's first trial.

Defense attorneys for Winterfeld requested the new trial be moved outside of Sioux County. They argued that media coverage would make a fair trial difficult, but a judge ruled against that motion.

A date for a new trial hasn't been set.