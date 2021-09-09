EU court ruling could lift Champagne makers’ spirits

BRUSSELS (AP) — Champagne makers have had their hopes of winning a legal case against a tapas bar chain boosted after the European Court of Justice clarified the bloc’s rules for the safeguard of products covered by a protected designation of origin (PDO). The case was initiated by the trade association that represents the interests of Champagne producers and houses. It filed a lawsuit before a Spanish court seeking to prevent the chain from using the sign “champanillo” on the grounds that the term infringes the protected designation of origin “Champagne.” “Champanillo” means “little champagne.”