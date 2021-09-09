FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market. At the same time, the agency banned thousands of lesser-known electronic cigarettes and related products from store shelves. Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates have pressured the Food and Drug Administration for years to ban Juul’s high-nicotine devices, which many blame for the recent spike in underage vaping. Thursday’s action is part of a sweeping FDA review designed to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of delays. The FDA faced a court deadline Thursday to issue decisions on applications from Juul and hundreds of other companies.