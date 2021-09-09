Skip to Content

Feds, North Dakota to negotiate pipeline policing costs

1:51 pm

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal and state lawyers will meet next week to negotiate a settlement for money that North Dakota claims it spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. North Dakota filed a lawsuit two years ago seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages from the monthslong pipeline protests almost five years ago. The state argues the Corps of Engineers allowed and sometimes encouraged protesters to illegally camp without a federal permit. The Corps has said protesters weren’t evicted due to free speech reasons. The Corps has argued it has “limited authority” to enforce rules on land it manages.

Associated Press

