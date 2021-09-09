House Dems begin moving parts of Biden $3.5T domestic plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are starting to push plans for providing paid family and medical leave, easing climate change and bolstering education through House committees. It’s a drive in which Democrats are battling Republicans and among themselves over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion vision for reshaping federal priorities. Five panels were working on their slices of the 10-year proposal. It’s the early steps in what looms as a fraught autumn for Democrats hoping to enact a remarkable range of major policy changes. They face solid GOP opposition and internal divisions among progressives and moderates. They can only lose a handful of votes in Congress if they are to prevail.