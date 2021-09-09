Judge: County can’t ban water delivery to Hmong pot farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Northern California county officials can’t stop trucks from delivering water to Hmong cannabis farmers. The judge says the practice raises “serious questions” about racial discrimination and leaves the growers without a source of water for drinking, bathing and growing food. The judge last week issued a temporary injunction against Siskiyou County’s prohibition on trucked-in water deliveries to Hmong farmers growing marijuana in a Big Springs-area subdivision north of the town of Weed. An attorney for the Hmong says the injunction only covers water sales and deliveries for human needs such as bathing and gardening.