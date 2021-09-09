Lakes Area News: Clay County, IA Fair set to start this Saturday

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - We're now just days away from the start of the Clay County Fair.

This Saturday is the opening day of the fair, which will run through Sunday, Sept. 19th.

Clay County Fair CEO and General Manager Jeremy Parsons says things will likely be pretty fluid through the week due to the ongoing pandemic.

"I think we've learned that in the world things just change and evolve and obviously, you know, for some of our vendors it's a tough time to find staff or maybe find product to sell so you know we're working with them and even for ourselves it's difficult sometimes to get staff and so we're looking still to find people to help put this fair on but when it's all said and done, you know, it's going to be the Clay County Fair that you have missed,” said Parsons.

Parson added the number of vendors this year is on target with previous years.

"The fairgrounds will look as they normally do, you know, so we've been partnering with a lot of those vendors, and it's not about not being able to be here, but it's just some challenges they're having to really get here and put on maybe the full show that they normally do at the fair. But, you know, it will be a full fair," said Parsons.

Last year's Clay County Fair was called off due to the pandemic.