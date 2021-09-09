More sunshine and comfortable temperatures expected Thursday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We are starting off our day on a rather cool note with temperatures in the upper 40s throughout Siouxland.

Throughout the night we saw some cloud cover pull into the area with partly cloudy skies expected in the morning and a calm wind.

As we make our way through the day we are going to heat up nicely, with highs near 80 degrees. This afternoon mostly sunny skies are likely with a light breeze coming from the south around 5 mph.

Once again our dew points will remain low throughout the day leaving us with less humidity and comfortable conditions here in Siouxland.

The wind will remain minimal this evening as well with a southeastern wind expected around 5 mph. The rest of this evening we will pull in more clouds leaving us with partly cloudy skies to wrap up our Thursday with another cool night in store for us. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s before we start to heat back up tomorrow.

