Driver charged with OWI after colliding with school bus in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported, and a driver has been arrested, after a car collided with a bus in Storm Lake, Iowa Thursday morning.

The Storm Lake Police Department says the accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Lakeshore Drive and 120th Avenue. The bus was carrying students at the time of the accident.

After investigating the accident, police allege it occurred when a car, driven by 23-year-old Shantara McDonald, lost control while making a right turn at the intersection. The car then struck a Storm Lake Community School District bus, which was stopped at the intersection. Police say no injuries were reported, but McDonald's car was totaled.

Police say while interacting with McDonald, they detected signs of alcohol impairment. McDonald was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail for further testing and was jailed on charges of operating while intoxicated. She also faces charges of failure to maintain control and no proof of insurance.

McDonald was booked and held on a $1,000 bond.