Police: Suspect in killings of Houston family killed himself

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing a family of four and setting their Houston home on fire fatally shot himself as officers tried to arrest him. Firefighters discovered the bodies of a man and woman and two children Sunday morning after extinguishing a blaze at a southwest Houston home. Authorities say all four had been shot in the head. Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir says a suspect in the shootings, identified as the son of the woman who was killed, was tracked down on Thursday. Bashir says as officers approached a truck the man had taken from the family’s home, he shot himself in the head. He died at a hospital.