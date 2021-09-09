Skip to Content

Portion of 3rd Street in Sioux City to be closed for railroad repairs

4:20 pm
Detour on 3rd Street
A map of the detour route expected to be put into place starting Sept. 14. Courtesy of the Sioux City Engineering Division.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People trying to get from Lewis Boulevard, onto 3rd and 4th Streets must take a detour next week.

Starting on the morning of Sept. 14, until the evening of Sept. 15, 3rd Street by the railroad tracks will be closed. That's because Burlington Northern Santa Fe will be making surface improvements to the crossing area.

Recent numbers show about 4,500 cars travel through the area daily. Drivers will be asked to take a detour up to 6th Street, over to Chambers Street and then back down to Fourth Street

Jayson Moeller

