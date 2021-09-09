Procession route set for Nebraska man killed in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have announced the procession route through Omaha for the body of a Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. The body of 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page will be transported starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday from Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha. Police have encouraged the public the line the streets of the route to pay their respects to the fallen Marine. Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans. A memorial service will be held Sept. 17 for Page.