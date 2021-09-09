Redistricting committees tackle city legislative boundaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are redrawing the state’s political boundaries and debating how to define the state’s two largest urban areas. They are moving forward with a map of the area around Rapid City, but holding off on a proposal for Sioux Falls. The state’s population has shifted towards cities over the last decade. Heavily urban districts and tribal regions are some of the only places where Democrats have been able to find any political success in recent years. Republican-dominated redistricting committees are racing to meet a November deadline to come up with a proposal for legislative districts based on new census data.