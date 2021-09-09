Spain arrests Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Madrid have arrested in a hideout apartment a former Venezuelan spymaster on U.S. narcotics charges more than a year after he defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the military, was arrested Thursday night at a small apartment in which he had been holed up. Spain’s leftist government in March 2020 approved Carvajal’s extradition to the U.S., where he faces federal narcotics charges in New York and Florida over alleged ties with Colombian rebels known to control valuable cocaine smuggling routes.