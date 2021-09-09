Thai leader sacks 2 Cabinet members suspected of disloyalty

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has sacked two Cabinet members, including one who was widely reported to have unsuccessfully plotted for him to lose a parliamentary no-confidence vote last week. Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao was deeply controversial even before the alleged mutiny attempt for being imprisoned for four years in Australia in the 1990s in a case involving heroin smuggling. He has also faced a claim that his doctorate in public administration was fraudulently earned. Thammanat, who has rejected all accusations of wrongdoing, won his Cabinet position by being a political power broker.