Thursday’s Scores

New
9:15 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20

Cambridge def. Overton, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23

Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sidney, Iowa, 25-15, 25-19, 28-26

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Mead def. Osceola, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Palmer def. Harvard, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Stuart def. Anselmo-Merna, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Heartland

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20

Banner County Triangular=

Hemingford def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-2

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-10

Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-19

Blue Hill Triangular=

Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13

CWC Triangular=

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 27-25

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Giltner Triangular=

Hampton def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-20

Hampton def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17

Hi-Line Triangular=

Bertrand def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-16

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22

Hi-Line def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-15

Malcolm Tournament=

Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury

Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-4

Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-19

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-21

Milford def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17

Mitchell Triangular=

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22

Omaha Christian Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16

Sterling Triangular=

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21

Wakefield Invitational=

Pool A=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10

West Point-Beemer Triangular=

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-11

Wood River Triangular=

Ord def. Centura

Yutan Triangular=

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-4

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content