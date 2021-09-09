Tony Award-winning producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winning producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann has died. McCann helped mount an astounding array of hits on Broadway and in London, including “The Elephant Man,” “Morning’s at Seven,” “Amadeus,” “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” and “Copenhagen.” She was 90. McCann died of cancer Wednesday at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, according to her longtime associate and friend. McCann was a managing producer of the Tony Awards telecast for a number of years and won nine Tonys during her career, including for the revivals of “Hair” in 2009 and “A View From the Bridge” in 1998.