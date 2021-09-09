Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Found Dead In Dakota Dunes, SD

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -- A man wanted in Missouri for the murders of four people has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

The U.S. Marshal's Service was looking for 45-year-old J.T. McLean who was accused of murdering four people, including his former girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter.

McLean was believed to be in the vehicle of one of his victims and authorities knew he had family in Dakota Dunes.

Union County sheriff's officials alerted the family and they were evacuated from their home as authorities searched for McLean.

According to the release, On Star helped deputies locate the vehicle in a motel parking lot. Non-lethal means were used, which warranted no response from McLean. A drone was then deployed over the vehicle, and he was found dead by the gunshot wound.

McLean was wanted for the double homicide of Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee Abitz. Police found the two in their Boone County home on Sunday, Aug. 22 after family members reported they were not able to contact the two.

Abitz was an elementary school teacher in Fulton, MO. Investigators said she was the 'long-term girlfriend' of McLean.