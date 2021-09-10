20 years later, Senators Chuck Grassley and John Thune reflect on 9/11

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, where terrorists targeted the Twin Towers in New York City, and the Pentagon.

Siouxland politicians, who were members of Congress on that day, are reflecting on this somber milestone.

The morning of September 11th, 2001, Senator Chuck Grassley was in the middle of a radio interview when the Capitol was forced to evacuate.

“Policemen were knocking on the door, ‘you’ve got to get out of here,’” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The attacks hit close to home, with hijackers plowing into the Pentagon just a few miles from the Capitol. And the heroes of United Flight 93 overtook the hijackers – who were heading for DC – and crashed into a field.

“If that plane hadn’t been down in Pennsylvania, you look back and say, ‘was it going to hit the capitol? Was it going to hit the White House? One or the other,” said Grassley.

Grassley reflects on how the nation rallied around patriotism and officials tightened security systems, with the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration. He sees parallels between the COVID-19 crisis and 9/11.

“We didn’t know much about the virus, we didn’t know much about the enemy of 9-11 at the time, we know a lot more now than we did,” said Grassley.

Back then, Sen. John Thune was a member of the House of Representatives. When the Capitol evacuated, he and his wife, went to at staffer’s home nearby, and let their young daughters back in South Dakota know they were safe.

“The sentiment that most Americans had that day was, ‘are we safe and are we going to get the people who did this’? So both answers, I think, after 9-11 were true," said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota:

Thune credits the U.S. military and the intelligence community with preventing another 9/11, but he says national security remains a concern, especially as it relates to cybersecurity, and terror groups in parts of the Middle East and Africa.

“That threat continues to exist. There are lots of bad people who for ideological reasons are aligned against the United States and the things that we stand for, and we just have to be prepared to deal with that,” said Thune.