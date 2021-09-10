9/11 Remembrance Ceremony taking place at Siouxland Freedom Park this Saturday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday night, in honor of the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, Siouxland Freedom Park will be holding a Remembrance Ceremony.

The service begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in South Sioux City, Nebraska. It's being held to honor and remember the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. and all veterans of the ongoing war on terrorism.

As part of the service, a Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held. Members of the public who want to provide flags for the ceremony may do so. Organizers request those flags be submitted between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Other events in Siouxland remembering 9/11 include a ceremony across from the student center at Morningside University at 10 a.m., and a flag memorial outside the student Center at Wayne State College.