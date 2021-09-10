Around Siouxland: Wayne State College Film Festival

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Film-goers looking for something special, there's a college film festival taking next week that's sure to be a good time.

Wayne State College is hosting a film festival on Sept. 14 at the Majestic Theatre in Wayne, Nebraska. The event features two new student films, a student film encore and a faculty film encore.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

