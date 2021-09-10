Arrest warrant issued for ex-Idaho lawmaker on rape charges

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Idaho lawmaker who resigned in disgrace after a 19-year-old intern reported that he brought her to his apartment on false pretenses and raped her. The Ada County arrest warrant on charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object comes nearly five months after Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives after an ethics committee found he should be formally censured for his behavior. The investigation into von Ehlinger began in March. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman.