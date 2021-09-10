First sports bets have been wagered at Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The first sporting bets have been wagered in Deadwood, bringing to fruition an effort that began several years ago after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned commercial sports gambling. Four casinos in Deadwood opened sports betting on Thursday. Betting is only allowed at licensed facilities in Deadwood. People can place their bets with tellers at a window, at a digital kiosk, or soon, through an app on their phone. The app will only work within the facilities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming issued a final ruling Wednesday on a list of sporting events that gamblers will be able to place bets on, including Olympic events, professional and college-level sports.