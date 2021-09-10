Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:22 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beresford 42, Parker 9

Dell Rapids 42, Chamberlain 14

Douglas, Wyo. 51, Belle Fourche 0

Florence/Henry 56, Waverly-South Shore 0

Gayville-Volin 43, Corsica/Stickney 14

Gregory 31, Kimball/White Lake 6

Herreid/Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Howard 26, Chester 8

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

