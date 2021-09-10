Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:35 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0

Auburn 35, Platteview 20

Beatrice 21, Blair 14

Bennington 35, Norris 20

Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Bloomfield 40, Allen 12

Chadron 37, Valentine 0

Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44

Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21

Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13

Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7

Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19

Freeman 50, Southern 12

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6

Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20

Kearney 42, North Platte 14

Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

McCook 17, York 14

Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7

Millard South 46, Millard West 7

Minatare 73, Wallace 6

Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8

Pleasanton 60, Overton 23

Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0

Riverside 61, Osmond 6

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17

Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0

Yutan 40, Ponca 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

