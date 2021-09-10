Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 41, Minden 13
Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26
Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
Beatrice 21, Blair 14
Bennington 35, Norris 20
Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Bloomfield 40, Allen 12
Chadron 37, Valentine 0
Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44
Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21
Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13
Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7
Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19
Freeman 50, Southern 12
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6
Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20
Kearney 42, North Platte 14
Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7
Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14
McCook 17, York 14
Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7
Millard South 46, Millard West 7
Minatare 73, Wallace 6
Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8
Pleasanton 60, Overton 23
Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8
Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0
Riverside 61, Osmond 6
Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36
Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14
Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17
Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0
Yutan 40, Ponca 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com