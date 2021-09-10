Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:12 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 0

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

