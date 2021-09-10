Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6
Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 0
Independence 45, West Liberty 0
Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0
Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0
West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
