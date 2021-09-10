Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-20, 25-9
Riverside def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
Wallace def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-7, 25-12
Bellevue East Invitational=
Pool A=
Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-13
Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-11
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-27, 26-24
Columbus def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-14
Pool B=
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-10
