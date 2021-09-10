Hamilton traffic study moves to Phase 2

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Phase 2 of the Hamilton Boulevard Corridor Traffic Study has begun.

As part of that study, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division is investigating the removal of three traffic signals along Hamilton Boulevard.

Locations include the intersections of West 3rd, West 8th, and West 22nd and Hamilton Boulevard.

As part of phase two, the signals at those locations have been turned off completely and bagged.

The evaluation will continue for another 30 days.