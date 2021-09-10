Los Angeles schools mandate vaccines for students 12 and up

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has ordered all students ages 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The board of the nation’s second-largest school district voted Thursday to require the vaccinations to protect children and the broader community from COVID-19 and to help keep classrooms open for instruction. All students age 12 and over must receive the second of two shots against the virus by Dec. 19. Some parents opposed the mandate, arguing they should have the final say on vaccinating their children. Public health officials say that between mid-August and Sept. 7, nearly 8,000 student cases of COVID-19 were reported in Los Angeles County.