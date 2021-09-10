Plenty of heat Saturday before a cold front moves through Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a quick change in our weather as warmer and more humid conditions moved into Siouxland today.

These changes are going to keep us much warmer tonight with lows in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is looking like a very hot day as highs soar into the low 90s and it will be quite humid with some smoke in our skies overhead as well.

A cold front will be moving in Saturday night and that could give us a small chance of a thunderstorm with lows in the low 60s.

After some lingering morning showers on Sunday, we’ll clear out some by the afternoon and see a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will will give us a slight chance of thundershowers with highs near 80.

I'll take a look at some of the changes that lie ahead for next week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.