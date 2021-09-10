Prison guard indicted on accusations of sexual misconduct

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prison guard has been indicted on accusations of sexual misconduct. Thirty-two-year-old Rien Fitzpatrick was indicted this week by a Minnehaha County grand jury on a charge of committing sexual acts prohibited between prison employees and prisoners. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison. The sex acts are alleged to have occurred between Feb. 2 and March 17. The indictment comes as the Department of Corrections is being investigated following allegations of sexual misconduct and nepotism at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.