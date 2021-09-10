Siouxland Miracle Riders raise $42,000 for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s NICU patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Miracle Riders have returned from their 2021 ride, raising $42,000 for NICU patients at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

Funds raised on the 2021 Ride of Miracles will go toward the purchase of NicView monitors for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke's. These cameras will allow families access to 24/7 vide streaming of their children while they are in the care unit.

“We are so thankful for the Siouxland Miracle Riders and their annual effort to raise funds for the local kids of Siouxland,” said Stacey Selk, Director of the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. “Year after year, they rally together to help the more than 24,000 kiddos that come through our doors, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Each year, the Miracle Riders go on a journey representing the hardships sick and injured pediatric patients find themselves part of each and every day. Each year, the riders face situations that are representative of those of the Miracle Kids – good days, bad days, bumps along the road and a sense of accomplishment after their long journey.

“We do this for the kids of Siouxland,” said head Miracle Rider, Matt Thompson. “We bring these kids who are hospitalized and aren’t able to feel the fresh air and sun on their faces along with us in spirit. Through videos and pictures on our Facebook page, we are able to show them what we’re seeing and experiencing on our journey. We hope that it brightens their day.”