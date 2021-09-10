South Sioux City residents to receive free trees

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City residents have the chance to get free trees.

The city received a grant for $10,000 from the Arbor Day Foundation -- and will be buying trees that South Sioux City will give away. The grant comes as they prepare for the emerald ash borer, a pest that infects ash trees, as the city has more than 800 ash trees.

Explanations will go out in residents' utility bills, which will indicate how they can apply for the trees. Trees will be planted in city-owned right-of-ways.

It includes planting trees between sidewalks and the streets.

"Trees do a lot of good things in nature. One of many is they supply oxygen. They clean the air. They supply shade for your house, so it keeps your utility bills down. There's just a lot of good things that trees do. They provide shelter of course for wildlife. Squirrels and birds and things like that. They're just great to have around," said Gene Maffit, Parks Director.

Maffit said the Arbor Day Foundation will pick out the different types of trees the city will be receiving.