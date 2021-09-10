Suicide Prevention Awareness: How to help friends and family

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Friday is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Local mental health providers say it's important to bring attention to the topic to decrease the stigma around it.

Jennifer Jackson, Executive Director for Heartland Counseling, said there are great resources around Siouxland if you're in need of help. Along with services, Heartland has a 24-hour crisis line, you can reach at (402) 494-7655.

Jackson says to be on the lookout for signs in your friends or family. She says some indicators can include changes in behavior, giving things away or becoming more irritable.

"If you feel like your family member or friend is really struggling, just reach out to them. Check-in with them. See how they're doing. Go over to their house, send them a card, send them a text. I think a lot of times just having that relationship and knowing somebody else is there for them is going to make a world of difference," said Jackson.

You can also reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you need help. That number is 1-800-273-8255.