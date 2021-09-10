Summer heat and humidity return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After a comfortable week with low humidity and cooler temperatures, the warm summer temperature return to Siouxland today.

This morning we will be in the mid 50s to start our day with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze coming from the southeast around 5 mph.

As we heads through the day today, we will warm up to near 90 degrees all throughout Siouxland with much more humidity expected this afternoon. Winds will remain minimal coming from the south around 5 mph.

This evening we will cool down to the low 60s for our overnight lows under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day in the KTIV viewing area, as we expect temperatures to jump to the low 90s with higher dew points expected tomorrow as well.

Saturday evening there is a slight chance, however, we see an isolated thunderstorm or two develop.

More comfortable temperatures are on the horizon though. Find out all the latest details and our complete 10-day forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.