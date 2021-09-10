Summer heat makes a comeback in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After a refreshing last few days here in Siouxland, the weather today reminds us that there are nearly two more weeks left until the official start of fall.

We started off the day with lower humidity and cool temperatures in the mid 50s under clear skies. As we make our way through this afternoon, however, we will start to heat up and more humidity builds into the area.

Highs today are expected to top out in the upper 80s for many Siouxlanders with lots of sunshine in place, and a nice breeze coming from the south around 5 mph.

This evening will stay a touch warmer than what we have seen throughout this week. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a southeastern breeze between 5-10 mph.

Our Saturday will be an even warmer summer’s day with highs in the low 90s in the KTIV viewing area.

Find out more on what this weekend has in store for us on News 4 at Noon.