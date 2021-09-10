Taiwan warns ships, expects waves in south as typhoon nears

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has issued a storm warning to ships at sea as Typhoon Chanthu churns toward the island with wind gusting to 146 mph. The Central Weather Bureau said Chanthu was 360 miles southeast of Taiwan and northeast of the Philippines. A map on the bureau’s website showed the storm on track to hit Taiwan or pass along its east coast on Saturday. The warning said high waves were expected along Taiwan’s southern coast and in the Bashi Channel between its southern tip and the northernmost island in the Philippines.