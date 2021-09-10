Tornado on southern Italian isle sweeps up cars, kills 2

ROME (AP) — A tornado on a small Italian island in the Mediterranean has flipped over several cars, killing two men and injuring several persons. Italian firefighters tweeted that the twister struck on Pantelleria, which is south of Sicily, shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday. The tornado bent utility poles, damaged roofs and knocked down trees. The Italian news agency ANSA said that the dead were local residents who were tossed out of their cars, two of some 10 vehicles that were flipped in the air by the tornado. The island’s mayor said nine persons were injured on the island, which is popular with vacationers.