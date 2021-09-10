Voters could be asked about changes in state drug laws

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has introduced two ballot measures that could change the way law enforcement handles illegal drug possession and ingestion cases in South Dakota. The measures would make ingesting a controlled substance a petty offense instead of a felony and possession of a controlled substance a class one misdemeanor. The Argus Leader reports voters would have a chance to vote on the ballot measures in the 2022 election. The first measure would reclassify the illegal possession of all controlled drugs or substances as class one misdemeanors, regardless of how their scheduled drug status in state law.