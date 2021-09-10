Woman sent to hospital after colliding with school bus in Lyon County, IA

LESTER, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle collided with a school bus southeast of Larchwood, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says at about 8 a.m. Thursday, a school bus owned by West Lyon was attempting to make a left turn from Highway 9 onto Cleveland Avenue. At this time, the bus was struck from behind by an SUV driven by 29-year-old Alyssa Sattler of Rock Rapids, Iowa

No injuries were reported on the bus. Sattler was transported to a Sioux Falls hospitals for possible serious, incapacitating injuries.

Sattler's SUV was considered a total loss, while the bus sustained an estimate $3,000 worth of damage. The accident remains under investigation.