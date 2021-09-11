20 years later: Siouxland Freedom Park hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

"It affected us all that day." Jeff Finken, 1st Vice, American Legion Post 307

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - 20 years ago the United States was forever changed by the September 11th terrorist attacks on the nation.

Now, two decades later, the community gathered at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska to honor and remember all who lost their lives that day, and in the war that would follow.

"It's good to remember because human nature, we do forget. So, doing these ceremonies every year, year after year, does help us to remember and honors those who passed away those 20 years ago now," said Finken.

A candlelight vigil in honor of all who died that day took place along with the proper disposal of flags. The proper way to dispose of an American flag is to burn the colors and bury the ashes.

"We do these ceremonies because we don't want to forget. We want to make sure that people remember every year, what we went through those fateful days. And as we get farther into this, some of those that were very young in that day can kind of hear the stories that we tell and know that it was not an easy time for our country," said Bob Kratky, 2nd Assistant Chief, Dakota City Fire Rescue.

With remembrance and honor at the forefront of the ceremony… there's one more thing Kratky hopes everyone took away from the ceremony.

"I think I want people to take away mostly that this is a time to come together. We have a lot of strife and difficulties all the time, but after 9/11 we came together real solidly and I think after tonight I'd like to see people come together again. Like we were after that happened," said Kratky.

Siouxland will never forget those who the nation lost on 9/11.