After a warmer day in Siouxland rain and cooler temperatures are on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It was another warm and muggy day here in Siouxland. Highs topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the area under partly cloudy skies.

This evening, there is a chance we see some isolated showers as we start to cool down for the night. After midnight there will be another slight chance we get an isolated thunderstorm to develop. Winds will be pulling in from the northeast this evening between 5 and 10 mph. Throughout Siouxland we may see gusts up to 20 mph however.

Our Sunday is looking much cooler here in the KTIV viewing area. Throughout the morning there is a chance we see isolated showers and thunderstorms, but as we head into the afternoon we will turn partly cloudy for the remainder of the day.

